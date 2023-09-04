Coastal Twist Festival Returns!

This September 26 – October 2nd welcomes the Coastal Twist Festival back for its 3rd incarnation in what has become the Coast’s sparkiest week of the year with 7 days of jam-packed surprises, playful and profound fun and learnings with LGBTIQ Arts & Culture for everyone from across our region, our state and our country.

Coastal Twist Festival is cooking up its own brand of Quirky, Coastie, Kitsch, this year with Multiple Central Coast hubs coming alive with free and ticketed events to suit all ages and abilities across Woy Woy, Ettalong Beach, Gosford & Umina Beach with Cabaret, Live Music, Film, Dance Parties, Youth & Senior Activations, Art Exhibition and even Bingo. The shining jewel of the Festival, the Coastie Carnie Fair Day on Sunday 1st Oct featuring headliner live music and performance artists alongside locals with all day Entertainment, a Market with makers, local businesses, orgs, Food & beverage, peaking with the now iconic Puparazzi Pooch Parade across the free outdoor family friendly event.

Festival Headliners include Kira Puru, Spanky Jackzon, Cry Club, Hollywould Star, Iya Yves, Jacey Fox, DJ Charlie Villas, Jazida, Danny Golding, Jess Love & there will be more local & national LGBTIQA+ Performing Artists & Musicians than you can point your magic wand at over this Oct long weekend!”

There are activities and entertainment for everyone, regardless of how you identify and this festival is about promoting and celebrating the beauty of diversity across the natural world.

