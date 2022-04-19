Coalition And Labor Take A Hit In First Newspoll Of The Federal Election Campaign

Support for the two major parties is at its lowest level in five-years as the Federal election campaign enters its second week.

According to the first Newspoll for The Australian of the election campaign, both major political parties are struggling to win enough primary support to form a majority government.

The poll, published in Tuesday’s Australian shows Support for both the Coalition and Labor has slumped to 35 per cent and 36 per cent respectively, with 29 per cent of voters saying they'll get behind an Independent or minor party.

The Greens jumped to 12 per cent, with Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party on four per cent, while the other minor parties and independents fell a point to nine per cent.

At this point in the competition, Scott Morrison remains preferred PM lifting a point to 43 per cent, while Anthony Albanese recorded his worst result since becoming opposition leader, falling five points to 37.

Claimed the underdog title, the Opposition leader on Monday said Labor were in it for the long haul.

“I've consistently said that it's a mountain that Labor seeks to climb, a mountain it seeks to climb because we have only done it three times since the second world war,” Albanese said in Brisbane.

It follows an error-riddled first week for Labor on the election campaign trail, which saw Mr Albanese unable to answer questions about the cash and unemployment rates.

Labor's Tanya Plibersek defended the Opposition leader, and said all politicians make mistakes.

"I've made mistakes in press conferences too, all of us do it on occasion. The difference is whether you stand up and take responsibility and correct the record as quickly as possible and then get on with what really matters to Australians". - Ms Plibersek

It follows a gaffe from the Prime Minister on Monday, after he incorrectly listed the Jobseeker rate as $46 a week, rather than $46 a day.

" Whether that be an income support through the JobSeeker, which we increased from 40 bucks a week to 46 bucks a week, since last election,"

Meanwhile, both leaders will continue to run scare campaigns today, with the Coalition promising a boost to mining jobs, with Morrison pledging that his government won’t place any additional taxes or raise existing taxes on the mining industry.

While Labor is pledging to better support Medicare, along with a $38m promise over three years to Disaster Relief Australia, a veteran-led organisation which helps communities impacted by natural disasters.

