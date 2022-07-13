Co-Chairs Appointed For Hospital Sexual Abuse Allegations Review

The co-chairs for an urgent review into the Tasmanian hospital at the centre of child sexual abuse allegations has been announced.

Professor Debora Picone AO and Adjunct Professor Karen Crawshaw will co-chair the review into child safety governance at Launceston General Hospital after a former nurse was accused of sexually assault children.

James Geoffrey Griffin worked in the paediatric ward for 18 years in which many survivors told a commission of inquiry they’d ben assault by Griffin.

Multiple survivors told the inquiry about being abused by Griffin who also was a part of boundary breaches that weren’t escalated and several abuse-related reports to police that weren’t properly investigated.

Picone has been the CEO of the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care since 2012, and Crawshaw has held senior executive positions within the NSW public service.

During the review, survivors will be able to give advice to the review.

“The evidence given to the commission ... has been very confronting. It is critical that we ensure that there is a culture of accountable leadership for child safety in our hospitals." - Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff

The review was called on July 3, and should provide its recommendations by November.

