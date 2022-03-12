Close Contact Rules Set To Change After National Cabinet Meeting

Close contacts will soon be spared the seven-day isolation rule, under changes National Cabinet has agreed to adopt.

State and territory leaders met on Friday to discuss pandemic restrictions, as well as Australia's response to a recent spate of Japanese encephalitis cases.

The move was flagged last month by Health Minister Greg Hunt, when he said easing isolation requirements would be the next stage in living with the virus.

"It has worked well with our nurses; it has worked well with those in critical sectors to ensure that there's adequate workforce, so there is that capacity," he said.

On January 13, the national cabinet expanded the list of essential workers, who should be exempt from isolation rules, in the hope of easing escalating pressures on workforces and supply chains.

Meantime, national cabinet are waiting on Australia's expert health panel, the AHPPC, to provide urgent advice about how each state and territory can best manage dropping the quarantine period.

If approved by the health authority, people who do have mild symptoms will be encouraged to voluntarily self-isolate.

Currently, household contacts of positive cases are required to undergo seven days of quarantine, unless they are an essential worker without any symptoms.

Other changes discussed in Friday's meeting included the phasing out of PCR tests for people who have mild symptoms and extending the program offering free rapid antigen tests for concession card holders by another three months.

The announcement comes as cases have escalated in Western Australia, while NSW could see numbers double by next month, with the emergence of a new sub-variant of Omicron.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 4,300

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 103 / 5

Northern Territory

New cases: 259

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 23 / 1

Queensland

New cases: 4, 029

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 2 47 / 15

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 704

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 30 / 1

New South Wales

New cases: 12,850

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 9 66 / 40

Victoria

New cases: 6,075

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1 75 / 22

South Australia

New cases: 2,374

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 98 / 9

Tasmania

New cases: 1, 1 30

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 14 / 4

New Zealand

New cases: 18,699

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 853 / 17

