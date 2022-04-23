Close Contact Rules Ease Across Australia's East Coast

Residents in NSW and Victoria are waking up to a new set of eased restrictions on Saturday, as those who are deemed close contacts receive increased movability.

As of last night, Victorians won't need to use the check-in service, or show vaccination certificates for entering venues.

Masks have been removed for primary schools, retail and large events.

While close contacts are no longer forced to do seven-days of isolation. Instead, the requirement is to complete five RATs over the week period.

In NSW, similar public health orders have been lifted - with further changes expected to come into effect from April 30.

Queenslanders are also seeing a raft of changes, scraping household contacts completely - falling in line with Victoria and NSW.

"It’s another milestone in our pathway out of Covid-19," Acting Premier Steven Miles said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 7,758

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 248 / 7

Northern Territory

New cases: 525

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 47 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 975

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 55 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 7,212

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 513 / 15

New South Wales

New cases: 12,633

Covid-related deaths: 16

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,617 / 60

Victoria

New cases: 8,130

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 449 / 35

South Australia

New cases: 3,457

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 237 / TBA

Tasmania

New cases: 1,212

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 44 / 0

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.