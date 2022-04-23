Close Contact Rules Ease Across Australia's East Coast

Residents in NSW and Victoria are waking up to a new set of eased restrictions on Saturday, as those who are deemed close contacts receive increased movability. 

As of last night, Victorians won't need to use the check-in service, or show vaccination certificates for entering venues.

Masks have been removed for primary schools, retail and large events.

While close contacts are no longer forced to do seven-days of isolation. Instead, the requirement is to complete five RATs over the week period.

In NSW, similar public health orders have been lifted - with further changes expected to come into effect from April 30.

Queenslanders are also seeing a raft of changes, scraping household contacts completely - falling in line with Victoria and NSW.

"It’s another milestone in our pathway out of Covid-19," Acting Premier Steven Miles said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia look like this:

Western Australia 

  • New cases: 7,758 
  • Covid-related deaths: 1
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 248 / 7  

Northern Territory 

  • New cases: 525 
  • Covid-related deaths: 1
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 47 / 2

Australian Capital Territory 

  • New cases: 975   
  • Covid-related deaths: 1
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 55 / 2 

Queensland 

  • New cases: 7,212
  • Covid-related deaths: 7
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 513 / 15 

New South Wales 

  • New cases: 12,633
  • Covid-related deaths: 16
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,617 / 60

Victoria 

  • New cases: 8,130
  • Covid-related deaths: 13
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 449 / 35

South Australia 

  • New cases: 3,457
  • Covid-related deaths: 2
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 237 / TBA

Tasmania 

  • New cases: 1,212
  • Covid-related deaths: 1
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 44 / 0

