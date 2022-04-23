Close Contact Rules Ease Across Australia's East Coast
COVID Tracker - April 23
Residents in NSW and Victoria are waking up to a new set of eased restrictions on Saturday, as those who are deemed close contacts receive increased movability.
As of last night, Victorians won't need to use the check-in service, or show vaccination certificates for entering venues.
Masks have been removed for primary schools, retail and large events.
While close contacts are no longer forced to do seven-days of isolation. Instead, the requirement is to complete five RATs over the week period.
In NSW, similar public health orders have been lifted - with further changes expected to come into effect from April 30.
Queenslanders are also seeing a raft of changes, scraping household contacts completely - falling in line with Victoria and NSW.
"It’s another milestone in our pathway out of Covid-19," Acting Premier Steven Miles said on Friday.
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 7,758
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 248 / 7
Northern Territory
- New cases: 525
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 47 / 2
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 975
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 55 / 2
Queensland
- New cases: 7,212
- Covid-related deaths: 7
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 513 / 15
New South Wales
- New cases: 12,633
- Covid-related deaths: 16
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,617 / 60
Victoria
- New cases: 8,130
- Covid-related deaths: 13
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 449 / 35
South Australia
- New cases: 3,457
- Covid-related deaths: 2
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 237 / TBA
Tasmania
- New cases: 1,212
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 44 / 0
