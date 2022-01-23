Close Contact Definition Updated As Queensland’s Cases Drop

Queensland Covid cases dip as the sunshine state reports 10 more lives lost, including one unvaccinated person in their 30's.

Of the 10 deaths, one person was in their 30's, one in their 60's, seven in their 80's and one in their 90's.

There were 11,947 new infections reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 85,112.

The new cases were detected from 3,308 at-home RATs and 8,639 PCR swabs collected from state-run hubs.

Queensland's hospitalisations are on the rise with 863 people admitted to hospital with Covid, while 47 of those are in ICU, with 14 on ventilators.

The admittance figures do not Covid-positive people who have been moved to private hospitals.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the decline in hospitalisations from 884 on Saturday is not a significant enough indication of trends.

“We shouldn’t make too much from a single reading – I wouldn’t over-interpret that too much,” he said.

“Obviously down is better than up.” - Dr Gerrard

Meanwhile, the state's critical essential worker public health directive is set to be overhauled from Monday.

The changes will see people who are a close contact of a person with Covid return to work if they are an essential worker.

The critical worker definition has also been extended to include, workers manufacturing beverages, telecommunications, broadcast and journalism.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has placed the responsibility upon employers to test their staff daily when possible.

“With the ability to bring these workers back into the workplace comes responsibility,” she said.

Those who choose to return to work will be required to provide a negative rapid test on day one, two, four and six.

