Cleo Smith Alleged Abductor Appears In Court

Cleo Smith’s alleged abductor Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, has briefly appeared in court after having spent more than a month in a maximum-security remand prison in Perth.

Mr Kelly is accused of taking four-year-old Cleo Smith from her family’s tent in the remote Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon on October 16.

He faced a magistrate in Carnarvon via video link from Casuarina Prison on Monday, facing multiple offences including forcibly taking a child under 16 years old.

Bail was not considered and Kelly has been remanded in custody, scheduled to reappear for a further legal advice hearing on January 24.

After a massive 18-day police search, little Cleo was found alive and physically unharmed playing with toys at a property just minutes away from her family home in Carnarvon. Around the same time, Kelly was arrested.

Police officers stand outside the house where Cleo was found on November 3rd. Source: Getty Images

Police allege Kelly acted alone and is yet to enter a plea to his charges. It’s understood he has no connection to Cleo’s family.

