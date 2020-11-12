Claire From Steps Discusses The Bands Nicknames For Their Dance Moves

Iconic 90s band Steps have had a career that has spanned nearly 25 years and after reforming in 2011, the band is back with another banger of an album, complete with their signature dance moves.

Many, many Australian kids grew up listening to their pure pop sound and trying their hardest to master the iconic dance moves from their videos. When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with Claire from the band, they discussed the nicknames the guys use to remember them... or in some cases, NOT remember them!

Here's that video for reference!

The band are set to release their album 'What The Future Holds' off the back of their recent single of the same name and the equally amazing 'Something In Your Eyes' on November 27. You can pre-order the album here.

