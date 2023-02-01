Enjoy the City of Light Show presented by Roy Hill!

For over 60 years Perth’s been known as the City of Light!

So, continue to light up your life with the City of Perth’s FREE City of Light Shows on Saturday February 18 & Sunday February 19, 2023.

From 8pm celebrate with loads of family entertainment, food trucks and visit Mix94.5's Road Runners for some fun freebies and the chance to win $500!

The series of drone and firework shows are celebrating the City of Perth at Elizabeth Quay, presented by Roy Hill.

Brought to you by the City of Perth and supported by Lotterywest, and Mix94.5 - find out more at visitperth.com

