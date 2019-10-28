City of Bunbury takes out Tidy Town title

The City of Bunbury is set to represent WA in the national Tidy Town awards after taking out top honours in 2019 for the transformation of Koombana Bay, focus on waste management and commitment to sustainable practices and waste education.

City of Bunbury mayor Gary Brennan said he was thrilled by the news and extended thanks to the community for its support.

The City's Youth Advisory Council also took out the State Young Legends Award for a number of projects, including the installation of lockers for those unfortunate people experiencing homelessness in and around Bunbury.

The national Tidy Town awards will be held in Alice Springs in April 2020.

The City of Bunbury was the inaugural winner of the award back in 1969.