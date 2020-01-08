Circular Quay’s Dendy Cinema Is Closing After 20 Years!

One of the city’s most iconic movie theatres is shutting up shop after 20 years!

Dendy Cinema’s Opera Quays location will be closing its curtains next month after the decision to not renew their lease along Sydney’s iconic harbour.

“It is with great sadness that we must inform you that our lease at Opera Quays has not been renewed and we will be closing our doors on February 26th 2020. We’d like to personally thank you for your patronage over the last 20 years and we hope to welcome you at our sister cinema in Newtown,” the company announced on Facebook today.

The Dendy Newtown will remain in operation, offering cinema-goers not only the latest blockbusters but indie films, movie classics, and their Dendy Arts program.

We are definitely going to miss this iconic cinema by the harbour!

For those with questions regarding Club Dendy membership, the company has more information here.

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!