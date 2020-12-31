Cinnaglaze Bringing The Sweet

If you thought there was only one type of cinnamon scroll well you are wrong. Cinnaglaze is where it is AT!

The business begun during COVID-19 as Ashleigh, the owner was unable to do events with her previous business. One day her sister asked for some cinnamon scrolls and BOOM, Cinnaglaze was born.

There are so many mouthwatering options such as cookies and cream, birthday cake, nutella and more.

You can check them all out and more in our recent visit to their kitchen!