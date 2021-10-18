Cinema Magic As Old Bunnings Site Transforms In 8.6m Deal

A former Bunnings site on the outskirts on Cairns really is "just the beginning", with the Queensland Government announcing plans to turn it into a multimillion-dollar film and television studio.

Led by Screen Queensland, the state Government will provide the $6.8m redevelopment on the Spence Street warehouse site in Portsmith.

Member for Mulgrave Curtis Pitt has been keen to see a new studio in the Far North for several years now and hopes the world-class site will lure more screen projects to the Far North.

“The construction of this state-of-the-art facility will provide much-needed infrastructure to cater to the creative and logistical needs of local and visiting productions,” he announced.

"There is certainly going to be a main sound stage, where a lot of those really important internal shots are done and theres a chance obviously of rigging a whole bunch of things up and build internal sets"

"Beyond that it’s going to have a green screen room, there'll be audio recording areas, production facilities," he enthusiastically reported.

“It will also include an educational component which is about helping to create the next generation of screen practitioners – whether they be writers and producers, or carpenters for set building and electricians for lighting. - MP Curtis Pitt

Months of planning, alongside industry consultations, led by Screen Queensland and CQ University, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said a surge in screen productions across the state is in part due to Queensland’s strong health response.

“Locally-made, interstate and international productions are big business for Queensland and right now our screen industry is thriving,” she said.

“In the last 18 months we’ve had a record number of projects being filmed in Queensland or wanting to film here, generating millions for our state economy and requiring a workforce of thousands"

“The pipeline of productions is critical for our economic recovery having kept Queenslanders in jobs throughout one of the most challenging times in our history,” the Premier said.

“This new studio for the North also creates a statewide network of world-class facilities with Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane and Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast, giving producers yet another reason to choose Queensland,” - Premier Palaszczuk

Renowned for its picture-perfect tropical and coastal locations, the new studio hopes secure Far North Queensland’s place on the movie-making map.

