Ciarran Stott Says He Is Open To Being The Bachelor In 2020

Heartbreak swept across the nation on Thursday night as we watched Ciarran leave the mansion for personal reasons. The moment he ‘broke up’ with Bachelorette Angie Kent was so emotional, it left some fans in tears.

Many fans of the show have petitioned for the fan-favourite to be given another opportunity to find love on the next season of The Bachelor. We must say, we think he’d do a pretty great job at it!

On The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Byron, Ciarran spoke about whether he’d take up the offer…

Hear the full chat below…

