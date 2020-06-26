Ciarran Stott's Bachelor In Paradise Secret Has Been EXPOSED!

Oh, Ciarran. What are we do to with you? The whole of Australia fell in love with the blonde British hunk on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette last year.

But in trailers of Bachelor In Paradise (dropping July 15), we have seen Ciarran land in hot water with some ladies on the island.

You see, there appears to be a secret that ends up getting exposed at a dinner with other contestants. Apparently Ciarran hooks up with a few different women on the show and he ends up being confronted with something he did in Angie's season last year. What could it be?! It's killing us!

Want to know what Ciarran's Bachelor In Paradise secret is? Listen below to find out!

