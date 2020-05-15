Chuck Out Your Goon, Post Malone Is Releasing His Own Rosè

It's happened. Post Malone is now a refined gentleman. Get rid of your dirty beer pong cups and pull out the good woine glasses because Posty is releasing his own drop.

Malone took to social media to make the announcement this week, revealing his new rosè is named after his favourite tarot card, the 9 of Swords.

“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” he said in a statement. “It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while."

The wine will drop in June and you can pre-register for it here.

