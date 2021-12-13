Christmas Shows & Docos You Can Watch To Bring You All The Festive Joy!

It's the most wonderful time of the year and we're more than ready to get into the festive spirit! To help get us and you there, we've rounded up some wonderful Christmas shows and documentaries for you to enjoy, from decorating Disneyland to Jamie Oliver's best Christmas feast tips.

Here's what you need to watch:

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Disney+)

How does the most magical place on earth become the merriest place on earth? Whoopi Goldberg reveals Disney's holiday secretsHow does the most magical place on earth become the merriest place on earth? Whoopi Goldberg reveals Disney's holiday secrets.

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix)

It's everything you love about "Sugar Rush" -- with a holly jolly holiday twist -- in this Christmas-themed spin on competitive baking.

12 Dates of Christmas (Binge)

Singles seek to meet their special someone to bring home for the holidays.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix)

Interior designer Benjamin "Mr. Christmas" Bradley works with a trusty team of "elves" to help families transform their homes for the holidays.

Jamie's Festive Feast (Binge)

Jamie Oliver serves up his perfect winter wind-down grub and his top ideas for party food. This show will focus on food to get you through the post-Christmas party season.

Blown Away: Christmas (Netflix)

Tis the season for five returning artists to fill the hot shop with festive designs. One will win cash for the stocking — a merry Christmas indeed!

