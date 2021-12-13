Christmas Movies We Keep Forgetting Are Christmas Movies

Not to alarm you, but you’ve probably been watching Christmas movies year-round without even realizing it!

Whether you’re a fanatical fan of festive flicks or want something a bit more subtle to watch with the fam, here’s our list of the top six flicks we forget are holiday movies.

The Princess Bride

Let’s start off with something wholesome (a rarity on this list!).

While the tale of The Princess Bride is set in a mystical world full of charismatic characters, the story is being told IRL by a grandfather who’s keeping his sick grandson entertained on Christmas.

As if we needed another excuse to watch this beloved flick, now we can force it on our friends and family during the festive season!

Die Hard

“Happy holidays, father Christmas” or something…

While Die Hard has already made so many ‘unsuspecting Christmas movies’ lists, it’s literally a sin to omit it.

The story follows detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he saves his wife from a hostage situation at Nakatomi Plaza, orchestrated by the ever-charismatic Alan Rickman in one of his career-defining roles.

Eyes Wide Shut

If you haven’t heard about Eyes Wide Shut, it might be for the best. If you’re sticking around, you preemptively have our condolences.

Stanley Kubrick’s final flick follows Tom Cruise’s Bill Hartford and Nicole Kidman’s Alice as they delve into the sexual underworld of New York City.

This devilishly explicit Christmas flick puts the Satan in Santa (not literally) and is definitely one to avoid watching with your parents this holiday season.

Gremlins

Okay, back to ‘relatively’ family-friendly flicks!

While Gremlin’s is blatantly a Christmas movie, the holiday season is usually the last part of the flick we think about.

As a bit of a fun fact, Gremlins is single-handedly responsible for creating the PG-13 rating in America, as Gizmo’s presence on the film’s poster 'tricked' some parents into taking their kids to a movie that included a monster being nuked in a microwave.

Jumanji

While not directly a Christmas movie, Jumanji does involve a scene that includes Robin Williams dressing up as the jolly legend himself.

Damn we miss that guy.

Batman Returns

Batman Returns has everything from Danny DeVito to bat-murder, but what's usually overlooked is the fact that this is also, plot twist, a Christmas movie.

We’re not totally sure why it needed to be set at Christmas but it certainly contributes to the ambience and we appreciate it’s something different, you know?

