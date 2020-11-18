Christmas Miracle: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Have Collaborated On A New Song!

Your large gasp at this headline is completely justified because it’s all true: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson have collaborated on a new Christmas song!

Back in October, Mariah posted this photo to her instagram, teasing a project with the two fellow vocal legends:

Now, the Queen of Christmas has announced she will be hosting a festive TV special where she will be joined by the likes of Tiffany Hadish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, The Peanuts Gang, Mykal-Michelle Harris AND… Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson!!

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will be accompanied by a soundtrack which will include a new version of Mariah’s ‘Oh Santa’ featuring Ari and Jennifer!

The special will air exclusively on AppleTV+ on the 4th December. The soundtrack will also drop on Apple Music the same day before becoming available to stream on other platforms from the 11th December.

We were already freaking out over the thought of a festive tv special, but a musical collab between Mariah, Ari and Ms Jennifer Hudson? It's a Christmas miracle!

If you can't wait to jump into Christmas music mode, Santa Radio is now available on the Hit Network app on iOS and Android now!