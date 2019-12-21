THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN CANBERRA
And Where To Find Them
It’s a yearly tradition and we have you covered.
It’s that time of the year where you get in your car and drive all over Canberra to see the best Christmas lights. This year there are so many options, so we’ve collated a list of the best places to visit on the North and South side.
Northside:
- Archdall Street (Close to Dunlop) in MacGregor
- Pockley Close in MacGregor
- Elia Ware in Bonner
- Bingley Crescent in Fraser
- Huddy Street in Forde
- Bizant Street in Forde
- Bainton Crescent in Melba
- Ballarat Street in Fisher
Southside:
- Harry Hopman Circuit in Gordon
- McGrowdie Place in Gordon
- In Gregory Circuit in Conder
- Bottrill Crescent in Bonython
- Bissenberger Crescent in Kambah
- Must Crescent in Calwell
- Bierne Street in Monash
PS – Don’t forget to pack snacks, a selfie stick and some money to donate this Christmas.