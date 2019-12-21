THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN CANBERRA

It’s a yearly tradition and we have you covered.

It’s that time of the year where you get in your car and drive all over Canberra to see the best Christmas lights. This year there are so many options, so we’ve collated a list of the best places to visit on the North and South side.

Northside:

Archdall Street (Close to Dunlop) in MacGregor

Pockley Close in MacGregor

Elia Ware in Bonner

Bingley Crescent in Fraser

Huddy Street in Forde

Bizant Street in Forde

Bainton Crescent in Melba

Ballarat Street in Fisher

Southside:

Harry Hopman Circuit in Gordon

McGrowdie Place in Gordon

In Gregory Circuit in Conder

Bottrill Crescent in Bonython

Bissenberger Crescent in Kambah

Must Crescent in Calwell

Bierne Street in Monash

PS – Don’t forget to pack snacks, a selfie stick and some money to donate this Christmas.