Christmas Just Came Early, This Drool-Worthy Gingerbread Gin Is Now Available

If your anything like us, we are already counting down the days until December.

And 2021, cause you know, we're sick of 2020.

Since us Aussies don't get the classic 'White Christmas' why not opt for a spirited drink this jolly season (or enjoy during any season for that matter.)

The legends at The Craft & Co have decided to bless us early with the return of their Gingerbread Gin. Hallelujah!

As you can imagine, this unique flavour encompasses the warmth tantalising flavour of spiced ginger with a hint of nutmeg, cinnamon and tonka beans.

The guys at Craft & Co recommend you try it, 'neat on ice, or with soda, or ginger beer or with blood orange soda.'

Or for those that want to indulge in a wintery soul-warming bev you can also opt to mix it with some warm milk.

We're getting some serious alcoholic chai latte vibes.

For more info on the limited edition gin, head here.

