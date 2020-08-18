Christine Anu Dropped The F-Bomb Live On The Project Last Night

And made all our nights!

Article heading image for Christine Anu Dropped The F-Bomb Live On The Project Last Night

Network Ten

In case you missed it, this week, Aussie icon Christine Anu was revealed to be the celebrity behind the ‘Goldfish’ on Network Ten’s The Masked Singer.

Appearing on The Project last night, Christine made all of our nights when she dropped a little F-bomb while talking to Carrie Bickmore.

Take a look:

Post

The slip-up was met with nothing but laughs both on air and online.

Post
Post
Post
Post

In 2020, we really need to appreciate the little things... Going to go pump ‘My Island Home’ right now - what a banger!

