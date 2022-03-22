Christina Ricci To Return To The Addams Family In New Series 'Wednesday'

Get ready to snap your fingers! Our favourite Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci, will be returning to The Addams Family in a new series coming to Netflix!

While we don't know Ricci's role as of yet, we DO know Wednesday will be played by Jane The Virgin alumni, Jenny Ortega.

Variety describes the 8-episode series as a sleuthing, supernaturally-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The series will be directed by Tim Burton, who will be bringing the creepy and kooky characters back to life!

We'll also see Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems.

We have no air date yet, but we will let you know as soon as we do!

