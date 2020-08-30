Christina Aguilera Releases Incredible 'Reflection' Cover In The Lead Up To Mulan's Release And, Ouch, Our Hearts

Christina Aguilera remakes the iconic Mulan song ‘Reflection’ 22 years later in the lead up to Disney+ releasing the live action remake

In the lead up to Disney's live action remake of Mulan, Christina Aguilera has breathed new life into the iconic song 'Reflection' from the 1998 film's soundtrack, and it is nothing short of perfect.

In the music video, we see Christina in a stunning blue gown belting the lyrics at her reflection, with excerpts from the upcoming film inserted between shots.

Check it out:

The singer took to Twitter to share, "This song #Reflection always represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take."

Mulan's release date was postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, originally scheduled for a March 27 release.

Eventually, it was announced the film would be made available on Disney+ from September 4th. However, unlike previous Disney+ event releases, subscribers will have to pay an additional $30 fee to watch the film.

