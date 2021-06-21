Christie Downs Man Charged With Manslaughter Following Newborns Death

A South Australian man has fronted court charged with manslaughter and criminal neglect following the death of a newborn boy earlier this year.

The 21-day old infant was brought to Noarlunga Hospital by his parents on Friday, April 23, unresponsive and unable to be revived. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

A 31-year-old Christie Downs man, who was arrested last Friday, fronted the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Monday, June 21 following a SAPOL investigation.

A statement released by SAPOL did not reveal the identity, but confirmed the victim was known to the accused, with the baby’s death treated as a major crime

SAPOL urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

