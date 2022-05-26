Christian Bale Unrecognisable In Haunting New Role

Christian Bale has once again proven he’s Hollywood’s chameleon!

The 48-year-old American Psycho star has undergone a complete transformation for his latest role as Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

With ashen skin and piercing yellow eyes, we’re not surprised to hear fans are drawing comparisons between Gorr and Harry Potter’s Voldemort.

Anyone who’s followed Bale’s career will know this isn’t the first time the star has become borderline unrecognisable.

Bale dropped down to a measly 50kg for his role in 2004’s The Machinist before having to pack on the weight for Batman Begins just a year later.

An accomplishment he achieved through extensive exercise and ice cream with every meal, apparently!

So… who is Gorr?

The character is a recurring supervillain in the Thor comic book series and honestly, his MO is simple; he likes to kill Gods.

Like, he really likes to kill them.

It’s kind of his thing.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit cinemas on July 6th

