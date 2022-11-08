Christchurch Mosque Shooter Appeals Life Sentence

Terrorist Brenton Tarrant who was convicted of the murders of 51 people in an attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand is appealing his conviction.

The Australian born convicted terrorist was sentenced to life behind bars without parole after pleading guilty to the murder of 51 people, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism related charge.

According to the New Zealand Court of Appeal, Tarrant has filed an appeal against his sentence and conviction over the massacre.

When Tarrant was originally sentenced back in 2020, he failed to object to the sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Tarrant was found guilty of killing 43 people at Al Noor Mosque and another seven people at the Linwood Islamic Centre in New Zealand’s worst terrorist attack in history.

The Australian native streamed the attack live online.

When sentenced, Justice Cameron Mander said no punishment would make up for the “brutal” and “callous” massacre.

"Your crimes are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die, it would not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation," - Justice Cameron Mander

"You showed no mercy. You are not only a murderer, but a terrorist. You sought to essentially attack New Zealand's way of life."

Tarrant chose Friday prayer services to ensure the maximum number of casualties and was found to have prepared for the crime months before the shooting.

No hearing for Tarrant’s appeal has been scheduled.

