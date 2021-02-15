Chrissy Teigen's Lips Have Blown Up The Size Of A House From The Skin Of A "Suspicious Orange"

Chrissy Teigen's lips could have their own postcode right now! She's posted a photo on Instagram showing her lips blown up like no tomorrow...and it was all from eating the skin of a "suspicious orange".

Chrissy captioned her photo:

"lmao lookin great!! not filler fail - I’d tell you! I don’t give a shit! It happened after I bit the skin of a suspicious orange. Maybe pesticides on the outside? I look like a juicy blow up doll, freshly unpacked"

This is how they look:

*runs to Coles to buy suspicious-looking oranges* - joking, please do not try this at home.

We hope they go down soon, Chrissy!

