Chrissy Teigen’s Friends Surprised Her With This Beautiful Gesture Following The Loss Of Her Baby

Chrissy Teigen has been very open with her followers and friends about her complicated pregnancy. From the painful loss of her baby to the mourning that has followed.

Now, the model and media personalty has shared a truly beautiful gesture taken out by her friend Kimmie Kyees.

Kimmie organised for herself and six friends to donate blood to replace the seven pints Chrissy was given in hospital in memory of baby Jack.

“My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend 💛'” she shared.

“I’m overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I’ve known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you’re amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just... I dunno. Beautiful.”

Chrissy also highlighted how blood donations are down this year due to a drop in organised school and workplace vistits.

“@kimmiekyees was told by the volunteers that donations were severely down because high schoolers are responsible for so much of the blood donated."

"Usually they’d get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down. I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work.”

Since losing baby Jack, Chrissy has also added a new tattoo to her wrist with her son’s name:

Find out more about donating blood in Australia here!

