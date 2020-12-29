Chrissy Teigen Reveals What It's Really Like Being 4 Weeks Sober In The Most Wholesome Way

This might just be the energy we've all been looking for this year!

Taking to Instagram, an elated Chrissy Teigen shows off her pure joy by simply just dancing around!

Honestly, what a mood!

Fans were quick to praise her positive energy and asked her 'what she was on' in the comments, where she replied with '4 weeks sober'.

Earlier in the year, Chrissy opened up about the emotional roller coaster she went through with her family and partner, John Legend after they had suffered a miscarriage.

We are so glad she looks like she's getting that magic energy back just in time for 2021!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.