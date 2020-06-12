Chrissy Teigen Receives Hilarious Note From Her Daughter After Getting Breast Implants Removed

Chrissy Teigen has received a hilarious note from her 4-year-old daughter she shares with John Legend, after she went into surgery to get her breast implants removed.

Luna wrote, "have fun pulling your boobs out. Love, Luna." On the other side, it said "Bye boobies" - LOL

Chrissy revealed on Instagram last month that she was getting her boobs out, saying that they've been great to her many years but she's over it. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!" - we feel ya, girl.

Aaand it looked like surgery ended up being a success!

"Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," Chrissy said.

Bye boobies, indeed!

