Chrissy Teigen Posted A Video Of Her COVID-19 Test & Admits She 'Honestly Loved It'

Just in case you were wondering how exactly the COVID-19 test is conducted, well, Chrissy Teigen has blessed us all with this adorable, yet strange, video of her nasal test.

The best part?

She can be seen giggling the whole way through it and said that she, 'honestly loved it'.

"It's not bad at all," she tells the medical personnel, laughing. "It tickles." The medic responds by agreeing that "it's like a weird tickle."

To be honest, this is debatable, just look how far that bloody thing gets shoved up your nose?!

Each to their own we say!

