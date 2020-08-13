Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Pregnant In John Legend’s New Music Video!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced they are expecting their third child together!

The happy news was revealed to fans in the very last seconds of John's music video for new song ‘Wild’ featuring Gary Clark Jr.

Like many of his music videos, the clip stars wife Chrissy, who looks stunning as always, while they frolic around being an attractive couple.

As the video draws to a close, Chrissy and John are joined by their children, Luna and Miles, on the beach before we cut to a close up shot of the model and media personality cradling a little baby bump!

Take a look:

So beautiful!

Congratulations John and Chrissy, their little family is growing fast!

