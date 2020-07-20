Chris Teases That A Third Sebastian Brother Could Be Appearing Next Season On The Voice

This morning, Chris Sebastian caught up with Hit Network's Krysti and Bodge after walking away with the winner's title last night on The Voice grand finale.

Chris spoke about why he decided to go on the show, explaining that his older brother's contacts weren't enough to help him make it in the industry.

"Doing music in Australia is incredibly difficult. So the idea that I haven't been doing it - I've been touring for years... I've been trying and trying, I've been releasing songs. This was a way for me to get to that next level, so I'd be silly not to."

He also revealed that a third Sebastian brother is apparently interested in appearing on the next season of The Voice, and honestly bring it on!

Ollie is the oldest of the four brothers, and currently works in IT. He's followed by Guy, then Chris, and finally the youngest Jeremy, who's an accountant.

We're just wondering when we'll finally hear a quartet from these boys?