Chris Rock Reveals The Surprising Offer The Oscars Made Him After The Slap

It’s been five months and we can still hear the Oscars slap!

While most of the aftermath was relatively unsurprising (especially Will Smith’s YouTube-worthy apology video), Chris Rock has shared some information that’s caught us totally off-guard!

During a show in Arizona over the weekend, the 57-year-old comedian/slappee revealed the Academy invited him to return to host next year’s awards ceremony.

Understandably shaken from this year’s incident, Rock (who had also previously hosted the Oscars in 2005) declined the invitation, before emphasising he’d be distancing himself from the ceremony for the foreseeable future.

Chris also revealed he had turned down a lucrative deal to appear in a Super Bowl advertisement following the ordeal.

While Rock is choosing to distance himself from future ceremonies, the case is not the same for Smith, who has been banned from the Oscars for a decade.

