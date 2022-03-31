Chris Rock Addresses Being Smacked By Will Smith

Chris Rock has addressed being hit by Will Smith for the first time since the incident which rocked the 2022 Oscars.

The 57-year-old comedian returned to the stage for a sold-out gig in Boston last night, where he was met with a standing ovation upon his arrival, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Rock began his set by asking the audience how their weekend was, jokingly alluding to his encounter with Will Smith.

He then addressed the elephant in the room; the slap heard around the world.

"I don't have a bunch of sh*t about what happened... I'm still kind of processing [it]," he announced

“I will talk about it, and it will be serious, and it will be funny, but not tonight.”

The Grown Ups star then went on to explain how the content for his set was written the week prior to being smacked by Smith, and that he hadn’t had time to create material that would appropriately reflect the incident.

Entertainment Tonight also reports Rock and Smith have yet to make amends, with the duo seemingly refusing to talk to each other.

