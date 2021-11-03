Chris Pratt Will Voice Lasagne-Loving Garfield In A New Movie & Not Everyone Is Thrilled

Mario, Garfield - who next?!

Article heading image for Chris Pratt Will Voice Lasagne-Loving Garfield In A New Movie & Not Everyone Is Thrilled

Chris Pratt is taking on the voice of one of the most iconic cats to grace our lives, Garfield!

Post

Yep, your fave lasagne-loving cat is going to be giving us a new animated movie, and will be written by David Reynolds from Finding Nemo, directed by Mark Dindal from Chicken Little and the two worked together on Disney's The Emperor's New Groove.

But, not everyone is happy about Pratt taking on the voice of Garfield.

Post
Post
Post

The backlash didn't start there. The internet went into a frenzy back in September when it was announced he would voice Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie! 

Post
Post
Post

We're crossing our fingers that Chris Pratt kills it...for his sake at least!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Amber Lowther

3 November 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Christ Pratt
Garfield
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Christ Pratt
Garfield
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Christ Pratt
Garfield
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs