Chris Pratt Will Voice Lasagne-Loving Garfield In A New Movie & Not Everyone Is Thrilled

Chris Pratt is taking on the voice of one of the most iconic cats to grace our lives, Garfield!

Yep, your fave lasagne-loving cat is going to be giving us a new animated movie, and will be written by David Reynolds from Finding Nemo, directed by Mark Dindal from Chicken Little and the two worked together on Disney's The Emperor's New Groove.

But, not everyone is happy about Pratt taking on the voice of Garfield.

The backlash didn't start there. The internet went into a frenzy back in September when it was announced he would voice Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie!

We're crossing our fingers that Chris Pratt kills it...for his sake at least!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!