Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Baby #2

Chris Pratt & his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together!

The couple already share daughter Lyla, who was born in August 2020. He also shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The pair wed back in June 2019 with Chris sharing an image of their wedding day with the caption, "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed," he wrote.

Pratt has previously shared his desire to have more children, telling E News, he's "open to having as many kids as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go," he said.

