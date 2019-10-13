Chris Martin Performed 'Party In The USA' And It's A Vibe

13 October 2019

If you can't get Miley Cyrus to perform at your benefit, who do you get to fill in for her? Coldplay's Chris Martin fo course! That is exactly what happened at Ellen's swanky Gorillapalooza dinner to raise money for the Ellen Fund.

The TV hosts wife Portia posted a video of Chris performing 'Party In The USA', thanking him for stepping in!

We actually think this is a bit of a vibe - could have easily been a Coldplay song!

The Ellen Fund raised $5 million dollars at the event, with Portia expressing her thanks and revealing it will fund a campus for the Dian Fossey Fund.

