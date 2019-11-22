Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Had Some Interesting Things To Say About Miley And Liam’s Split

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky has seemingly taken a bit of a dig at Miley Cyrus in the wake of Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth.

At a recent press conference in Madrid to promote a lingerie brand, Elsa was asked how Liam is doing after splitting from Miley.

She said, “My brother-in-law, well … After a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well, he’s a strong boy and he deserves the best.”

“I think he deserves much better.”

Now let’s remember that this press conference was conducted in Spanish, and Elsa’s quotes have been translated here, so her meaning could have been lost. It’s also no surprise that Elsa would be on Liam’s side!

Miley is reportedly still dating Cody Simpson, despite recent rumours that they had split. Liam has been linked to Australian actor Maddison Brown.

