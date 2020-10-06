Chris Hemsworth Just Released A Bunch Of Tassie Devils Onto The Australian Mainland

Heart throb and protector of earth Thor, a.k.a Chris Hemsworth and his beautiful wife Elsa Pataky have just released 11 Tasmanian devils into the wild back on the mainland for the very first time in 3000 years.

The couple teamed up with conservationists at Aussie Ark, to release the adorable little devils into Barrington Tops National Park in NSW, a 1000 acre wildlife sanctuary.

The beautiful moment was captured on video which we have posted below for you to melt over...

The endangered species has been extinct from the mainland for 3000 years and after releasing them back into the wild, conservations hope this will help the species to prosper once again, outside of Tassie.

The release video was revealed on Monday with the actual release taking place back on September 10th.

Aussie Ark has been working on the repopulation of Tasmanian devils in Australia since 2010, studying all of the animals habits, behaviours and reproductive traits.

In case you are concerned for the little buggers, fear not, they have all been equipped with tracking collars to keep them out of trouble.

President of Aussie Ark, Tim Faulkner said in a statement “In 100 years, we are going to be looking back at this day as the day that set in motion the ecological restoration of an entire country."

In case you weren't privy to the dangers Tassie Devils face in the wild, one of them is a nasty and fatal disease called Devil Facial Tumour Disease, which reduced the population by a whopping 90%.

According to Aussie Ark, the 11 Tassie Devils released back into the wild are completely disease free, hopefully using the chances of a thriving Tasmanian devil population once again.

Good luck to the little devils!

