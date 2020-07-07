Chris Hemsworth Is Set To Play Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan In Upcoming Biopic

So, news has just hit that everyones ultimate man crush - Chris Hemsworth, will be taking on the role of iconic wrestler, Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.

Needless to say, we are super keen for this.

In a Netflix film directed by Todd Phillips (a.k.a the man behind 'The Hangover' and 'Joker'), Hemsworth is pegged to play the Lycra wearing, handlebar moustache clad, wrestling star in what is expected to be one of his most physically challenging roles to date.

Hemsworth details watching Hulk Hogan as a kid and knows he has a hell of a lot of work to do, if he hopes to one day fit into that unreasonably tight lycra two-piece.

“The preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before – even more than I put on for Thor.” - Chris Hemsworth

As I'd say most of us have witnessed for ourselves, Hemsworth is well dedicated to the roles he takes on, whether it's getting absolutely shredded for a Marvel film or dropping down to a mere flake of himself for 'In The Heart of the Sea', he does not shy away from a physical challenge.

Unfortunately, we don't yet have a release date for the biopic, but this also means Chris will have plenty of time to do what he needs to do, to get into Hulk Hogan shape.

“The project is deep in development. Todd Phillips and I met to chat about it maybe a year or two ago. We talked about the idea for the film, which I think was going to be a TV series at one point.” - Chris Hemsworth

The crew aren't 100 percent sure, which section of Hogan's life they will be honing in on, but they do have some pretty interesting ideas in mind.

With no estimated date on the release of what is sure to be an absolute master piece (as any film featuring a Hemsworth is bound to be), we will keep our eyes peeled for updates, so watch this space!

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.