Chris Evans Is Going To Voice Buzz Lightyear In A New Pixar Film!

To infinity and beyond! Well look, we would go to infinity and beyond if it meant Chris Evans would be there.

Our dreams are lookin' bright because Chris Evans will officially be voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's upcoming movie, Lightyear!

The film is said to follow the early days of Buzz Lightyear and will show his origin story.

Chris Evans took to Twitter to comment about the news, saying, "I don't even have the words"

The movie is set to hit cinemas in June 2022.

