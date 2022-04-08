Chris Dawson Set To Stand Trial For Allegedly Killing His Wife 40-Years Ago

Former Sydney teacher Chris Dawson will face a criminal trial over the alleged murder of his wife Lynette, 40 years ago.

The High Court on Friday morning threw out Mr Dawson’s application for special leave, with Justice Stephen Cageler, who heard the application, along with Justice Michelle Gordon, saying he was not convinced there were discernible errors in the Supreme Court's judgement.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Mr Dawson is accused of killing his wife 40 years ago, after her disappearance in Sydney.

Estimated to run over the course of eight-weeks, the 73-year-old will stand trial in the NSW Supreme Court on May 9.

The former professional rugby league player has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife, who was last seen at their Bayview home in 1982.

Mr Dawson has repeatedly insisted that Lynette is still alive.

A non-publication order on the details of the hearing has been issued by the courts until the conclusion of the trial.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr