Chinese Boeing Jet Carrying 132 People Crashes Near Guangzhou

A Chinese Airlines jetliner carrying 132 people crashed in the mountains of the Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, according to the nation's Civil Aviation Administration.

The Boeing 737 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou before losing contact to aviation authorities when travelling over Wuzhou.

The domestic flight crashed on a hill in the Guangxi province, in what is being described by Chinese media as the worst air disaster in over a decade.

Rescue teams arrived at the site of the crash, yet the number of survivors remains unclear due to the jet being ablaze upon discovery.

Chinese Eastern Airlines said heartfelt sorrow goes out to the families of the passengers and crew members.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. We are working with our airline customer and are ready to support them," the airline said in a short statement.

It remains unclear how the incident occured, the flight had exactly 123 passengers and nine crew on board.

The airline is one of the biggest in Asia, its website has converted to black and white, which media said was to mark the crash.

