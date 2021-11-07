Vaccinating young school children is likely to be pushed back until early next year.

The body advising the government on vaccines is still considering whether to roll out a Pfizer vaccine to those aged 5 to 11.

Children's Covid vaccine not expected until 2022

Pfizer has begun its application process to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and there will be rigorous testing to determine its efficacy and side effects.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says it’s critical that we protect our children from the virus but also ensure the vaccine is safe before giving kids under 12 the Covid vaccine.

“Our kids are far less likely either get or in particular to have serious complications, but we want to make that vaccine available and we will be able to do that as soon as the medical regulators approve it if they approve it.”

National Cabinet have agreed to introduce the vaccine to school-aged children if it is approved by the TGA.

The US recently began vaccinating the 5-11 year-old age group with a small dose of the adult Pfizer dose after it was approved last week.

