Children Of Caravan Fire Victim Reach Out For Help With Funeral Costs

Tributes have been flooding in for Mandy Paynter afters lost her life in a tragic caravan fire on the Central Coast.

Mandy's caravna burst into flames in an apparent accident involving an LPG cylinder at Homeland Park in Wadalba.

Mandy's two adult children are now reaching out for support from the community to help raise money for their Mother's funeral.

The two children in their 20's have created a GoFundMe page in the hopes the community will help them to give Mandy a proper funeral.

Mandy's daughter Cheyenne Tudor said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support her family and Paynter's partner Marcus, who was also injured during the incident have been receiving.

Ms Tudor also revealed that Covid-19 lockdowns kept Mandy's children from visiting her before her death.

“This was extremely unexpected and devastating for myself and brother,” Ms Tudor said.

“Because of lockdown and the current situation we find ourselves in, we never had the opportunity to say goodbye.”

Ms Tudor wrote on her GoFundMe page that reaching out to others for help with the financial burden was not what she wanted.

“I am devastated to be on here asking for help but I have no other options so please if anyone can help, I would be more grateful then you will ever know,” she said.

“My mum Mandy Paynter, formally known as Mandy Newman, was a happy and loving person, she always went out of her way to make others happy and help anyway she could. All I want is for my mum to be given the funeral she deserves.”

