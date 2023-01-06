Child Survivor Of Gold Coast Helicopter Crash Wakes From Coma

One of the child survivors of the Gold Coast helicopter crash has woken from a coma.

Nine-year-old Leon De Silva has woken from an induced coma on Thursday at the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

Leon’s medical status has since been updated from critical to stable condition.

The news comes as two others are released from hospital including pilot Michael James and a New Zealand national.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The pair were released from Gold Coast University Hospital on Thursday.

Despite three of the victims showing signs of recovery, 10-year-old Nick Trados from Sydney is still in hospital in critical condition.

Nick’s mother was one of four people to pass away following the accident.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.