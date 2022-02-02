Child Becomes Latest Victim Of Covid As State Records 16 New Deaths

Queensland has recorded 9,630 new cases and 16 more deaths over the latest reporting period with one of the latest deaths identified as a child under the age of 10-years-old.

There are currently 763 people hospitalised with the virus with 49 of those people in intensive care.

Of the latest deaths, seven were from aged-care facilities and one was a child under the age of 10 who had a pre-existing medical condition.

According to Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard, the child was suffering from a “serious underlying rare” genetic condition.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expressed her sympathies to the family of the child and urged other parents to head out and get their children vaccinated.

“It's a very sad duty today to have to report our first young child that has passed away due to COVID. A young child under the age of 10," she said.

"It's absolutely devastating to wake up to hear that news. Can I once again please urge families to get their children vaccinated."

Dr Gerrard said of the people who passed away, six were believed to be unvaccinated while two others were fully vaccinated and had received their booster shot.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total number of Covid related deaths to 219 since mid-December.

