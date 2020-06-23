‘Chicken Run’ Is Getting A Sequel 20 Years After Being Released

Today marks a whopping 20 years since stop-motion masterpiece Chicken Run was first released. To make the special occasion, Aardman Animation Studios has announced a sequel is in the works!

Confirmation of the sequel was made during a recent ‘Annecy Making Of’ online panel, along with the surprise announcement that the film will be distributed via Netflix.

The sequel will be directed by Flushed Away’s Sam Fell, although the film’s original directors Peter Lord (The Pirates! Band of Misfits) and Nick Park (Wallace & Gromit) will still be involved.

"We’ve discussed it so many times over the years and come up with various ideas but never quite found one we loved enough,” Lord explained. “But it was always in the back of our minds.”

He went on to share, “We’ve got the perfect story, and the relationship with Netflix is kind of perfect as well… I feel now we can make the ‘Chicken Run’ sequel we want to, the one we really care about.”

Keen!

As for the story, it seems Chicken Run 2 will see the original story flipped.

“We’ve been working on the script for some time, years in truth,” Fell revealed, before teasing us with this longline: ‘This time, they’re breaking in’.

The sequel will see Ginger and Rocky, who now live in a human-free chicken paradise, welcome a daughter into the world.

However, peace is soon disrupted when rumours start circulating of a new threat to their freedom. Now Ginger has to rally the troops once again, but this time, they’re breaking IN somewhere.

“I tell you it will be fun and games seeing these chickens back in action,” said Fell.

“All the gadgets, the kit, we’re kind of moving towards an almost-tribute to ‘Mission: Impossible’ with elements of heist and how they’re going to pull off this amazing break-in.”

Two-decades since its release, Chicken Run remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time. It also remains our go-to quote when someone mentions a pie…

